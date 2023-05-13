Joe Silvas
It is with great sadness that we announce that Joe Silvas our father passed away peacefully at the age of 80. Joe was a long-time resident of Brazoria County.
Joe will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him, his legacy will live on through his children and the countless individuals he has touched through the legal profession that he loves so much.
Joe is survived by his brother, John Silvas and wife, Aurelia; Sister, Peggy De La Pena and husband, Ricardo; three sons, Joseph Silvas, John Silvas, Stephen Silvas; along with grandchildren, Ganelle Denning, Sterling Silvas, Joseph M. Silvas, Jr., Nicholas Silvas, Nathan Silvas, Dora Silvas, Paul Silvas; countless cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family members
Joe graduated from Gonzales Highschool in 1962 where he lettered in multiple sports and was a top scholar. Joe went on to attend Southwest Texas State University, where he graduated with a degree in Chemistry. Joe then went work for DOW Chemical in Freeport Texas as a Chemist. During his time at DOW Chemical Joe decided to attend law school at South Texas College of Law in Houston Texas. Upon graduation from law school, Joe went into practice with Judge Garvin Germany and learned the practice of law. Shortly after Joe opened his own solo law practice dedicated to helping those who were not always able to defend themselves. Joe was a tireless advocate for the Hispanic community by being the only Spanish speaking attorney in Brazoria County for a number of years.
In a local newspaper interview, Joe said “I never let things fester inside me; I saw things as they were and if there were things I could change then I did something about it.”
Throughout his long and distinguished career, he represented countless clients with compassion, integrity, and skill. He was a tireless advocate for the underprivileged and a staunch defender of civil rights.
Joe served on the Clute City Council in the 1970s, was on the Brazosport Independent School Board. He has been involved with Toastmasters, Knights of the Columbus, Clute Little League, Clute PTA, Eagles and Brazosport Elks. Has been a United Way volunteer and was a member of the local LULAC organization.
When he wasn’t practicing law, you could find him in the gym, spending time with his family, traveling, watching sports, and as all his friends and family knew he was a fanatical Texas Longhorn’s Fan.
People come though our lives for one reason or another. Joe Silvas was one of those individuals touching many lives and making a difference.
Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. He will be forever remembered and treasured in our hearts.
viewing set for Monday, May 15, 2023, starting at 1:00 p.m. for family members and 2:00 p.m. for friends and associates. 3:00 p.m. memorial service and reception to follow after at St Jaerone Catholic Church, 201 N Lazy Ln clute, Texas 77531.
