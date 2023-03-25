Joe Walton Doyle, age 92, passed away peacefully at his home on March 22, 2023, after a brief battle with colon cancer. Joe was born on July 27, 1930, to the late Hubert and Pauline Doyle in St. Jo Texas.
Joe was in the Army and proudly served his country in the Korean War from 1950-1953 while stationed in Germany. He then moved to New Gulf, Texas in search of work where he met and married Janette Preisler Doyle. They were married on August 4, 1957, at the First Baptist Church in New Gulf, Texas.
Joe and Janette moved to West Columbia in 1957, where Joe went to work for Dow Chemical for 27 years. He was also a businessman, who owned and operated 3 J’s Car Washes for over 30 years.
Joe always knew his purpose in life was to “serve” and he served God and the surrounding community faithfully. His daily life reflected his faith and service.
One of his favorite ways to serve was as “Santa Claus”. Santa visited countless children throughout the years as well as the elderly in the Nursing Homes spreading joy and laughter wherever he was. Joe never met a stranger and visited with anyone and everyone, anywhere.
At the young age of 75, Joe pursued a new hobby of fishing and could certainly tell a “fish story”.
Joe is survived by his wife of 65 years, Janette; his daughter, Judith; his South African daughter, Megan; and his two grandchildren, Julia Ruth Bell (Zach) and Jake Doyle Badders (Reagan). He is also survived by his “chosen family”, Kerry and Patsy Avirett, Grant, Kaili, Kayson and Briar Avirett, Chad Avirett, and Kayla and Joel Zachary and a host of other relatives and friends.
His son-in-law, Carroll Conaway, preceded him in death.
A visitation will be held at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023, with a graveside service following at 2:00 p.m. at Columbia Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Chad Doyle, Eric Doyle, Dell Doyle, Kerry Avirett, Grant Avirett, and Chad Avirett.
The family has requested no flowers. Memorials may be made in Joe’s name to Texas Lions Camp, 4100 San Antonio Hwy., Kerrville, Texas, 78028.
