In Loving Memory Of John Macek, Jr., 82, of Damon, Texas passed away in Angleton, Texas on January 27, 2023. He was born in Alvin, Texas to his parents, John and Frances (Barchak) Macek, Sr. on December 5, 1940.
John was a loving father, brother, uncle and Paw Paw. He was an avid hunter who enjoyed spending his time at the deer lease. John held many jobs throughout his lifetime, but his favorite job held was managing the Damon Hunting Club, where he was the bookkeeper. John loved deer hunting more than anything else, with the exception of his family.
Services will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral in Angleton, Texas. The family welcomes friends for a time of visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. until service time. John will be laid to rest in the Angleton Cemetery in Angleton, Texas.
Left to cherish John’s memory is his grandchildren, Tye Guillot, Christopher Guillot and Crystal Guillot; his numerous great-grandchildren; his siblings, Joyce Wishert (husband, James Wishert) and Elaine Akers; his nieces and nephews, Carrie Wright, Nicole Griffin, Shelly McCormick, Warren Sbrusch and Robert Sbrusch. John is also survived by his numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
Awaiting John’s arrival in Heaven was his wife, Joyce Macek; his son, John Macek, III.; his father, John Macek, Sr.; and his mother, Frances McKibben.
