Johnna”Gay” Rayburn, 79, of Clute, Texas passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023 in Lake Jackson, Texas. She was born on January 31, 1944 in Falfurrias, Texas to Henry and Elizabeth Akins. A graduate of Tidehaven High School in Blessing, Texas and a retiree from Dow Chemical. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt and sister. She was loved by all and brightened any room she walked into. Also a devoted Catholic…she was a eucharistic minister at St. Michaels Catholic Church and devoted her time generously to the Adoration Chapel and the St. Vincent De Paul Organization.
She is predeceased by her parents, Henry and Elizabeth Akins; honorary parents, Frank and Edith Hurta; stepfather, Franklin Vavra; her husband, John Rayburn; her sisters, Betty Jaris, Roxy Spacek, Susie Hamlin and Priscilla Wayman.
She is survived by her son, Sean Barrett; grandson, Chad Barrett; sister, Henrietta Johnson; and brothers, Sam Hurta, Billy Hurta and Frankie Joe Hurta.
Memorial Services will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Michael The Archangel Catholic Church (100 Oak Drive South, Lake Jackson, Texas 77566) with refreshments and fellowship to follow.
In lieu of flowers please make a charitable donation to the St.Vincent De Paul Organization.
Commented