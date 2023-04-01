Johnnie Christian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and son entered fully into the presence of the Lord on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Born in 1966 to CD and Mary Christian, Johnnie was a lifetime resident of Brazoria County where he was an active volunteer for many years. Johnnie worked at Dow/Olin for 30 years then went on to finish his career at Coastal Aerobics where he found not only an employer but also a work family.
Johnnie’s faith was an essential part of his life. He was loved by many. He never met a stranger, always had time for everyone, and never missed an opportunity to make a child feel seen and important. Johnnie also spent over 30 years in the fire service as a volunteer at Wild Peach Fire Department where he found another family. He served as firefighter, chaplain, captain, and second assistant chief at WPVFD. He was an active member and worked his last call while receiving chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer. He believed it was both an honor and responsibility to serve his community in this way.
Johnnie left this world to enter an eternity with Jesus from home, where he was surrounded by family.
He is survived by his wife, Ayme; children Chelsea, James (Hanna), Makenzie, Kate, and Jill; grandchildren, Harper and Olivia; mother, Mary Christian; mother in law, Norma Ledbetter; siblings, Sally (Tom) of Dalton, Georgia, Patricia (Larry) of Godley, Texas, and Charlie (Heather) of Bastrop, Texas, along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
While Johnnie will be dearly missed by all who knew him, he would want everyone to know that he was prepared and eager to meet his Lord and Savior. He had fought the good fight and finished his race.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the First Baptist Church of Brazoria Mission Fund, to be used to help share the love of Jesus.
