Joseangel Aluizo “Joe Angel”, 57, of Freeport, Texas, p assed away on March 7, 2023. He was born to parents, Emeteria and Nicholas Aluizo Sr. on September 9th, 1965 in Freeport, Texas. He was the life of the party and lit up every room he entered. He was a beloved brother, friend, Dad and the world ’ s greatest Popo. He began his 30 year career for welding in the Brazosport high school welding program and then eventually worked his way up to QC at U.S. Contractors.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Emeteria and Nicholas Aluizo Sr; and his grandchild, Alex Stone.
He is survived by his siblings, Paula, Agustin ”Gus”, Nicolas Jr ”Nick” (Estella), Mary Tomas, Epifanio ”Epi”, Mary Helen, Rose Maria ”Rose” (Les), Joe Alfred ”Joey”, Robert ”Rat” (Norma), Noemi (Jesse), Ismael ”Paul”; his children, Joseangel “Chris” (Maria), Maryssa (Robert), Christian; his grandchildren, Roman, Brandon, Meredith, Aaron, Ava, Alexiana; and many lifelong friends.
The pallbearers are Michael Solana, Abel Moreno, Kenny Salazar, Arnal Lovick, Lupe Garcia, Roman Aluizo, Robert Bailey, Noemi Martinez, Adrian Aluizo, Joe Moreno, and Bill Edwards.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 14th, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Restwood Funeral Home with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:30 p.m.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, March 15th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St Joseph Catholic Church in Brazoria, Texas. Burial will follow at Restwood Memorial Park.
