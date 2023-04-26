Juanita Hale Frederick passed away on April 22, 2023 after her battle with Parkinson. She was 81 years old.
Juanita was born to Wilson Bonner Hale and Evelyn Lilly Hale of Nacogdoches, Texas, on March 26, 1942. She graduated from Nacogdoches High School where she played the Coronet in the marching band. Shortly after high school, she met her lifelong love at the bowling alley, Bobby Frederick. Marring him on March 1962.
In February of 1967 with her husband and two children she then moved to Lake Jackson, Texas. During her life in Lake Jackson, Juanita developed a long line of friends and coworkers she dearly loved. She worked throughout her life raising two boys and keeping a loving home for her family.
In her early years, she sold Avon door to door in Lake Jackson. After her Avon years, she worked for Brockmans for several years selling retail. Finishing her working career at Frist State Bank of Clute of 18 loyal years of service from 1984 -2006, as the switch board operator. Juanita was one that would always recognize a voice, remember a name, ask about your family, ask how your day was and become your friend after her first interaction with you. She was a sincere person, with a welcoming smile and a friendly word to share to everyone. She will be dearly missed by many.
Juanita Hale Frederick is predeceased in death by her parents, Wilson Bonner Hale, Evelyn Lilly Hale; Brother, Jerome Bonner Hale.
Survived by Husband, Bobby G Frederick; Sons, Bobby Frederick and Malcom Frederick of Lake Jackson; Daughter in law, Diane Frederick of Lake Jackson; Granddaughter’s, Kathrine Waldrop of Alvin, Hannah Frederick of Angleton, Jennifer Lee of Sweeny, Kenilyn Downs of Sweeny and Amber Stephenson of Angleton; and eight great-grandchildren; Sister-In-Law, Sherrie Hale of Appleby; Nephews, Shane Hale of Appleby and Shannon Hale of Appleby.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Stroud Funeral Home, 538 North Brazosport Blvd., Clute, Texas
Graveside Service will be held in Appleby, Texas at Bethel Cemetery, 429 Happy Land Road, Appleby, Texas, on Saturday, April 29,2023, at 3:00 p.m.
The Family would like to extend a special thank you Country Care Village, to all Juanita’s Nurses and the Hospice Team. You all were a blessing helping the family and most of all to our love one.
Online condolences can be made to Stroud Funeral Home
