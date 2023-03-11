Juanita Moore Henderson, age 79, from Angleton, Texas passed away on February 25, 2023. She was born on November 30, 1943 in Schenectady, New York to Amos Duffied Moore and Winnie Berleigh. She attended Burnt Hills Boston Lake High School graduating Class of 1961. Furthering her education at Mount Sinai School of Nursing in New York, Juanita went on to her dreams of nursing at several hospitals including Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas and Community Hospital in Freeport, Texas.
Juanita enjoyed dancing and traveling with her husband, friends and family.
She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Aaron Henderson; stepson, Richard Henderson; stepdaughter, Tina Henderson Prevost; as well as six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service in her memory will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Angleton Recreation Center.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the ActionS of Angleton, Texas Senior Citizens Activity Group to which Juanita and her husband enjoys very much attending.
