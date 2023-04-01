Judy Gale Hinnant

Judy Gale (Cooke) Hinnant, 72, of Angleton had her family by her side as she left this earth and was welcomed into The Eternal Home on March 27, 2023. Judy began her life journey on April 23, 1950, in Fort Stockton, Texas, when she was born to William Clarence Cook and Gladys Mae Cooke. Her path led her to Francis “Buz” Hinnant, Jr. and they were married on September 17, 1966, in Columbia, Mexico. They lived in Freer, Texas before making Angleton their home in 1992. They are members of the First United Methodist Church of Angleton and Judy was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Judy enjoyed spending time with her family, going on trips with her husband, and she loved interior decorating and decorating for the holidays.
Those that preceded her in death include her parents, William Clarence Cook and Gladys Mae Cooke; siblings, William Clarence Cook, Jr., Gwendolyn Sue Parchman, Kenneth Charles Cook, and Larry James Cook.
Left to treasure her memory is her husband, Francis “Buz” Hinnant, Jr.; children, Steven Hinnant and wife, Rebecca of Angleton, Kenneth Hinnant of Brazoria, John Hinnant and wife, Jackie of Le Claire, Iowa, Melissa Williams and husband, Mikey of Lake Jackson; grandchildren, Justin Hinnant and wife, Morgan, Ashton Day and husband, Raymond, Frannie Brookshire and husband, Harley, Casey Clark, Heather “Layne” Jenkins, Blake Hinnant, Tyler Carroll and wife, Katelyn, Kendi Hinnant, Estelle Hinnant, Henry Hinnant; great-grandchildren, Suzanne Brookshire, Cooper Jenkins, Marcus Day, and Emersyn Carroll; siblings, Jeanette Martin and husband, Mitchell of Alice, Michael Cooke and wife, Peggy of Alice, and many other family members and friends.
A Celebration of Judy’s life will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Angleton with Pastor Joel McKinnon officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the First United Methodist Church or Circle the Wagons Cookin’ it up for a Cure non-profit organization, or donate blood in her honor.
