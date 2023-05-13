June Claudette Bain Perkins, beloved family matriarch, friend, and counselor, went to meet her Savior on May 11, 2013. One of seven siblings, she was born June 19, 1933, in Leakey, Texas, to Claude and Grace Bain. She married Kenneth Perkins in 1949 and made a loving home wherever they were stationed, from Germany to Hawaii to San Antonio. June cherished their four daughters, Sharron Hayden (Dale), Brenda Williams, Barbara Perkins (Hank Coleman) and Kathy Perkins Vickers. Her unwavering devotion to her faith and family served as a beacon to all who knew her. She was dedicated to her walk with Jesus Christ and in her support of the church. Throughout her adult life, she taught preschool to adult Sunday School classes and faithfully hosted Bible studies in her home. Her impeccable character, sense of humor, light and legacy will live on through the countless special memories she generously gifted to those left behind.
June, affectionately known as Mimi, is also survived by her precious granddaughters, Rhonda Hardcastle, Loretta Newton, Bernadette Dieter (Chris), Andrea Wallace (Wayne Jackson), and Kaitlin Vickers Peyton (Jared); great-grandchildren, Kenny and Kyle Hannaford, Chad Bosquez, Keith Motes, Jacqueline Newton, Bryson and Brooks Dieter; and great-great grandchildren, Kenzie, Jade and Evie Hannaford, and Violet Motes, and by siblings, Helen Craig, Gwen Burrus, Frances Shipman, and Alvin Bain.
June was preceded by her parents; her husband, Kenneth Perkins; granddaughter, Jerri Gail Wallace; great-granddaughter, Savannah Jackson; and brothers, Richard Bain and Curtiss Bain.
The family is grateful to Raj Dalal, M.D., for going above and beyond in his care and offers a special thank you to IPH Hospice for their compassionate care.
Viewing will be on Sunday, May 14, 2023, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, Camp Wood, Texas.
Graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023, at the Barksdale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BIG Love Cancer Care Services.
Honorary pallbearers are Hank Coleman, Chris, Bryson, and Brooks Dieter, Wayne Jackson, and Jared Peyton.
