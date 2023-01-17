Karen Jan McCutcheon
December 30, 1938 — January 13, 2023
Karen Jan McCutcheon, 84, of Carrollton, Texas passed away early Friday morning on January 13, 2023 after a long fight with Alzheimer’s.
Karen was born on December 30, 1938 in Elkhart, Texas to Elise Mae and Stephen Benjamin Parker. Due to unknown circumstances around the effects of the great depression, she was put up for adoption at the age of 2 and then adopted along with 4 other brothers and sisters eventually. She was happily adopted and raised by Maybelle and J.C. Wheeler and then Harry Diehl with her beloved sister Dorthe Diehl (Burris).
She was a very good student during her time in Palestine and played the french horn in the Palestine High School Band. She spent many Sundays with friends at the Texan movie theater and loved to go swimming and riding. Karen was very active in Christian Youth Fellowship as well as attending Texas Girls State where she was elected a Senator by her peers. Eventually she attended business school and received her associate degree.
On November 30th 1957, Karen married Joel Clifton McCutcheon, Jr at the First Christian Church in Palestine, Texas. They were then soon stationed with the Air Force in Lockport, New York, Albuquerque, New Mexico and then Torrejon AFB, Madrid Spain where they enjoyed having a maid and watching bullfights. During their time as a military family Karen raised two young daughters, Kelly and Kimmy.
In late 1965, the family moved to Freeport, TX where Karen’s third daughter Kristy was born, and then finally moved to Lake Jackson, TX and settled into family life. She worked and retired as a credit advisor from Houston Lighting and Power (HL&P) in Clute, TX. After retirement she enjoyed traveling with Cliff all over the country, selling antiques and collectables on Ebay as well as working with her friends at Lake Jackson florist.
Karen, known as the “hat lady”, was very talented, loving and always smiling. She loved to paint, go on long walks around the block of Narcissus, attend and give many garage sales, played bunco with friends and played canasta with grandchildren Nathan and Julia. She was a master seamstress and needlepoint expert and made sure her daughters knew the basics of sewing. Most of the clothes that her children wore when they were young, Karen lovingly made. She even made clothes for her grandchildren, always including a tag that said “Made with Love by Nanny”. Karen loved the color red and celebrating Christmas and the Fourth of July. Most Sunday’s she would make a pot roast and an occasional big shrimp and oyster fry. She loved to go to Surfside beach with her family, stroll and look for shells, go crabbing or walk the jetties all the way to the very end.
Karen is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Cliff McCutheon and daughter Kelly Jan Canon. She is survived by her sister Dorthe Burris of Pallestine, TX and younger brother John Youngblood of McKinney, TX. She is also survived by daughters Kimmy James of Austin, TX and Kristy Vivian of Lakewood Village, TX, grandchildren Brooke Gaddis of Austin, TX, SSGT Nathan Vivian, USAF of Abilene, TX, and Julia Burkhalter of Flower Mound, TX. Karen was blessed to have four great-grandchildren, Evan James of Sugar Land, TX and Lainey and Stella Gaddis of Austin, TX and Blakely Burkhalter of Flower Mound, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/.
A memorial service will be held in Lake Jackson at the First United Methodist Church in the McKeithan Chapel, 404 Azalea St on Saturday, February 11th at 2pm. Immediately following the service, Karen will be interned alongside her husband at the Restwood Memorial Park, 1038 W Plantation Dr, Clute, TX 77531.
We love you Mom. We love you more. No backs.
1 John 3:1 “See what kind of love the Father has given to us, that we should be called children of God; and so we are.”
