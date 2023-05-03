Kelley Glen Coats
January 28, 1966 –
April 25, 2023
Funeral Services for Kelley Glen Coats, 57, of Angleton, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 5th at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church located at 227 S. Chenango, Angleton, Texas 77515. Burial will follow in the Angleton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Terry Hoobler, Danny Swenson, Barry Farr, Austin Moore, David Hennig, and Tyler Coats. Honorary Pallbearers are Greg Coats, Ryan Murders, Michael Murders, Eric Watson, Stefan Coats, and Ronnie Morgan.
Visitation with the family will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., prior to the Service at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, Herbst Hall.
Kelley was born January 28, 1966, in Shawnee, Oklahoma to Lester and Elizabeth Moore Coats. He passed away, April 25, 2023, in Houston at MD Anderson Cancer Hospital.
He is preceded in death by his parents; numerous aunts and uncles including his aunt, Dolly Moore, of Oklahoma, who was a second mother.
Kelley was happily married to Andrea Demopulos-Coats who was the love of his life for almost 12 years. He is survived by his daughters, Karla Coats, Kayla Coats, and husband, James Wells; grandchildren, Jayden Coats, Jackson Coats, and Lukas Wells; sister, Leslie Murders and husband, Michael Murders; brother, Greg Coats and wife, Vicki; numerous nieces and nephews; one great niece; uncle, Junior Coats and uncle, Joe Moore; and closest best friend, David Hennig.
Kelley attended Brazoswood High School, Class of ’84. His friends would say they could count on Kelley any time they needed help or, help getting into trouble. His favorite hobby was fishing, and he was an avid collector of too many fishing rods (according to his wife). He also collected pocket knives with unique design and Damascus blades. He liked music, especially with fun lyrics and had an eye for abstract paintings. Kelley was a country boy at heart, loved the outdoors, and always had a dog by his side. In the end with the last cancer diagnosis, Kelley regretted that he had not made better choices with his health. Kelley will be remembered for his sparkling blue eyes and compassionate heart. His smile and giggle never failed to light up a room. Kelley will be extremely missed.
