Kennard Dwain Miller
December 4, 1955 –
March 26, 2023
Kennard Dwain Miller, 67 of Lake Jackson, Texas passed away peacefully with his cherished wife Melody and son, Jonathan by his side on Sunday, March 26, 2023, after a short battle with an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer.
Ken was born on December 4, 1955, in Wharton, Texas. He spent his childhood hunting and exploring the forests of Lufkin, Texas and working on his muscle cars. He eventually relocated with his family to Lake Jackson and attended the University of Houston. Beginning his career at Dow Chemical in 1985, he would spend the next 30 years as a dedicated operator and representing his fellow employees as a union steward. In 1990, he met Melody Reed, the love of his life and they would welcome Jonathan two years later. Ken’s love for hunting and fishing was surpassed only by the love he had for Melody, Jonathan, and the rest of his family. Even though his work schedule required him to work during the holidays, Ken always found a way to spend time with the family. Ken was quick with a laugh and always brightened up any room he entered. The stories he told were legendary and often grew in dramatic fashion as he retold them through the years. During summer vacations in Florida, you could find Ken joining his father surf fishing at sunrise. They rarely caught anything worth keeping, but then again, that wasn’t the real purpose of their time together. Ken’s special relationship with his mother was best represented by the display of his current monthly shift-work schedule on her refrigerator until he retired. Ken will be dearly missed by everyone who ever spent time with him.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Kennard and Barbara Miller, his aunt Rita and grandmother’s Mom Ben and Gladys Webber, father in law and mother in law Lefty and Dorothy Taylor.
Surviving Ken is the love of his life, his adoring and dedicated wife of 30 years, Melody Miller of Lake Jackson, his beloved son, Jonathan Miller and fiancé Victoria Milligan of Angleton, his sister and brother in law Karen and Larry Parrett of Lake Jackson, his sister and brother in law, Kathleen and Bill Smith of Driftwood, his sister and brother in law, Carolyn and Mark Beavers of Lufkin, his sister and brother in law Angela and Pete O’Heeron of Houston, his brother in law and wife, John and Karen Taylor of Seguin, his brother in law and wife, Mike and Janice Reed of Dallas, his uncle Bill Kennedy of Houston, his cousin Kelly Kennedy of Houston, his nephews Stephen and wife Idalia Parrett of Lake Jackson, Adam and husband Jacob Parrett of College Station, Taylor and wife Kaitlyn Parrett of New Braunfels, Conner O’Heeron of Austin, Parker O’Heeron and fiancé, Nikki Broersma of Vancouver Washington, his nieces Kristen Bramblett of Austin, Audrey Smith of Driftwood, Grace O’Heeron of Houston, his great nieces, Emily, Madeline and Kaitlyn Parrett of Lake Jackson, great nephew Liam Parrett of College Station, and great niece Jocelyn Wheelus of Austin.
Visitation in his honor will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Restwood Funeral Home, 1038 W. Plantation Dr., Clute, Texas 77531 followed by a celebration of his life on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Alan Trafford Officiating at the Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon, Lake Jackson, Texas 77566. The family will hold a private gathering at the Wharton City Cemetery for final burial.
Pallbearers include, Stephen Parrett, Adam Parrett, Taylor Parrett, Conner O’Heeron, Parker O’Heeron, and Kelly Kennedy.
