Doc (Kenneth) Ross Cropper, M.D.
1944 –
2022
Kenneth (“Doc”) Ross Cropper was born October 10, 1944, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Doris and Dale Cropper. Kenneth was the second of three sons (Michael Dale Cropper, 1941– 2022 and Tommy Cropper).
Kenneth was a very active youngster who loved to explore. He built model airplanes, designed and built a skateboard, and studied the natural world. Using money he earned during summers, he built a 16-foot boat that the family used to water ski for 25 years.
He played many sports, was the smallest letterman in football at Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth, built his own pole-vaulting set, and won the city’s varsity pole-vaulting championship in 1962 and 1963.
He entered the University of Texas in 1962, graduating in three years. In 1965, he began his medical studies at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston Medical School and earned his M.D. in 1969.
In 1971, Doc was drafted into the military at the end of the Vietnam War. After completing flight surgery school at Brooks Air Force Base, in San Antonio, Texas, he served as head of flight surgery for two years at Reese Air Force Base in Lubbock, Texas and achieved the rank of Major.
In 1975, he started his private practice in Lake Jackson, Texas practicing a combination of Dermatology and Family Practice until 1987.
Doc loved exploring and photographing the wilderness. In his 4x4, explored all along the gulf coast, from Brownsville, Texas to Key West, Florida, often with one of his dogs — Maxi or Spot — and his photography buddy and dear friend, Tommy Jones.
He always felt a special kinship with wolves and noted seeing them five times during his outdoor adventures. He also came as close as 100 yards from a wolf, in the Texas Gulf marsh, and recalled this as being a profound experience for him. Being outside, near the ocean and marsh — with all their wild creatures — brought out the wild nature of this complex man.
In addition to being a talented photographer, Doc was also a prolific writer, producing several hundred poems, including three bound books (“Down and Out,” “The Maxie Chronicles,” “Between the Lines: Poetry of a Madman”) and a collection of short stories: “A Short Book about the Future of the Virtual Tours Industry.
Doc was a deeply loving Father to his two daughters. Weekly, and sometimes daily, he posted hand-written letters to them. He called them with this same consistency. He taught them how to be in nature — how to stand still in its silence and feel its inherent magnificence — respect its knowing as that far greater than man’s. …He engendered in his daughters a love of science, truth, and the questions: “how” and “why.”
He unabashedly expressed his love for his daughters, for wildlife, for the beauty of honed and perfected shape and form. …He was consummately “real,” offering a constant point of aspiration for his daughters in this way as in many. …He taught his daughters how to survive, how to heal their wounds, how to think for themselves, how to love truly. He built into them the rhythms of deeply reverberating music and the humbling resonance of powerful ocean waves. He called into them peaceful seagull sounds, caressing sunshine, and the free-flying felt-sense of a soaring hawk.
In 2022, a few months before Doc’s death, he celebrated 29 years of sobriety with Alcoholics Anonymous sponsors and friends.
His soul is one for the ages and his daughters honor him with these attempted articulations and with their endless love.
He is survived by his two daughters, Claire and Emily Cropper, and by his younger brother, Tommy Cropper.
For those who wish to honor Doc, he has asked that we include the following links for donation options...
American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA)
Compassion & Choices (Compassion & Choices improves care, expands options and empowers everyone to chart their end-of-life journey)
Center for Biological Diversity: Give Now To Save the Wolves
For memorial website and Celebration of Life details, please visit: https://krcmemorial.wixsite.com/info
“Beyond”
Drifting –
beyond the physical /
beyond the mental –
to a spiritual plane
beyond what we think
might be.
And, with my four-
legged friend, Spot,
I gently plod on through
the days –
and look back and ahead
to the beyond –
where we cannot see –
and only faith can bring
us home.
- K.R. Cropper, 19
January 2004
Commented