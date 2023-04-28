Kenneth Wayne Head Sr., a devoted husband, dad, pops, and decorated Vietnam War veteran unexpectedly passed away on his beloved San Bernard River on April 24, 2023, at the age of 78.
Wayne was born in Bay City, Texas, on March 27, 1945. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1965 and served as a Huey helicopter pilot in Vietnam. He flew hundreds of combat missions and was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds he received in battle, received the Distinguished Flying Cross for his heroism in action, Bronze Star amongst many other awards for his service.
After the war, Wayne returned to Texas and married Vicki Rye Head and joined the family retail businesses Tetts Jewelers and The Strawberry Patch. He served with Rotary International, Friends of the River, Texas Jewelers Association and as a baseball coach as well as many others he felt called to serve in. He was a member of Church of the King and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Wayne was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a public servant, devoted patriot, true American hero and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 48 years, Vicki; his children, Ken (Lisa), Vim (Sarah) and Kirk (Renee); and his grandchildren, Rylin, William, Kenleigh, Vim, Paxton, Truett, Vivienne, Camden, and Harper. And sisters, Linda Voyles, Sherry Rothermel & Brother, Bob Head. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Bert and Aunnine Head.
A funeral service will be held at the First Methodist Church in Bay City on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., officiated by Pastor Jason Robinson, followed by a celebration of life at the Bay City Country Club. Dad would be offended to cause anyone to come wearing a necktie, so please plan accordingly.
Honorary Pallbearers; Mark Finlay, Ronnie Miller, Carl Neumann, Don Wardlaw, Allen Wardlaw, Kirk Wardlaw, Mickey Goolsby, GWH Men, Dale Lessenberry, David Lessenberry, Lee Northcutt, and Mike South.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Cowboys for Hero’s, at www.cowboys4heroes.com or the VFW Post 2438, P.O. Box 14, Bay City, Tx. 77404.
Your sacrifices and contributions to our country will always be remembered and appreciated. You are a true hero. Fly high on your final mission Captain.
