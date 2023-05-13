Kim “Kimme” Marie Eddy

Kim ended her journey on this earth on Saturday, April 28th at her childhood home in Texas. She is the daughter of Irving & Pat Eddy. She was born on the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas on October 25, 1968. She graduated from Columbia-Brazoria High School in 1986 and then went to Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma to major in Psychology. In Tulsa she worked many jobs before becoming the owner of Tulsa Trade Secrets which later became Secrets in the Pearl.
Leaving behind to cherish her memory are her parents; her brother, Kurt Eddy and wife Sandy; her nephews, Kaleb, Hunter and Tanner Eddy; her niece, Tarryn Eddy and grand-nephew, Keegan Eddy and grand-niece, Tatum Brown, Michael Esche; her step-daughter, Hannah Esche; her Uncle, James Eddy and Aunt Sandi, Friendswood, Texas; her Uncle, Bill Mays, Sweetwater, Texas; her Aunt, Lou and her husband, John from Tennessee; her cousins, Brian, Jason, Jessica, and Zachary, and her best friends in Tulsa for many years, Alicia Holman, Branda Jean Piersall, Mary Leslie Farha, and Kate Nelson. Her God-children Skylar & Gwen Coffman, Annalee Hanneman, Quinlan & Ellison Loudenslager, and Mackenzie Wilson along with all of her friends and associates in the design industry in Tulsa.
A celebration of her life will be a memorial service to be held at Angleton First Church, 329 N Anderson St, Angleton, Texas on Saturday, May 27 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Greg Harvey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made to Columbia Christian Senior Citizens Center, 629 E Bernard St, West Columbia, Texas 77486, where Kim would volunteer with her mom when she came down from Tulsa to visit her parents or to any organization of your choice in Kim’s name.
