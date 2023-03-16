Kyle Thomas Boehnke
March 18, 1996 –
March 9, 2023
Kyle Thomas Boehnke, a kind and loving, person passed away on March 9, 2023, at the age of 26.
Kyle is survived by his mother, Kimberly Kershaw Boehnke; second mother, Lesa Pinkerton Boehnke; sister, Brittany Kay Boehnke; brother, Dustin McEntire; and Vanessa McEntire; grandparents, Harry Albert and Pamela Jean Kershaw, Joyce Boehnke, and Verla Pinkerton; uncle, Craig Allen Kershaw and aunt, Misty Ann Kershaw; uncle, Kenny Stayton and aunt, Terri Stayton; cousins, Caylee Elizabeth Kershaw and Coby William Kershaw, Karla and Tim Treaster, and Jeremy and Nicole Stayton; nephews, Peyton, Garrett, and Grayson McEntire. He is survived by many more uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends than one can count.
Kyle is preceded in death by his father, Tommy Lee Boehnke; grandfather, John Boehnke; great- grandparents, Agnes and O.T. Kershaw, Dorothy, and Leroy Barak, Herman and Edna Schultz, John and Emma Boehnke; and great-aunt and uncle, Madalyn and Ed Zambon.
Kyle was born on March 18, 1996, to Tom and Kimberly Boehnke in Lake Jackson, Texas. He lived in Lake Jackson for most of his life. He attended Brazoswood High School and obtained a G.E.D. and attended Brazosport College. One of his favorite times in his life was when Kyle lived in Austin with his best friend Gus Price. He always spoke of the fun and eventful memories they both shared. When he passed, Kyle was a very successful salesman at Ashley Furniture. He loved his job, he wanted to work hard to be successful and to make people happy. Kyle loved life and had a heart of gold, and he was full of sunshine. Kyle was a gentle giant who always brought joy, laughter, and fun times wherever he went. We can all agree that his laughter is what we will miss the most. Kyle touched so many lives and had so many friends. He never met a stranger; if he did, they weren’t a stranger for long. Most of all, Kyle loved his family and everyone in it. Kyle loved how close everyone was and that you could always stop by to see anyone at any time. Kyle loved music, traveling, hunting, fishing, going to the beach, swimming, sports, and especially fast cars. Kyle loved sports the most. He was always rooting for the Longhorns, the Astros, the Rockets, and even the Texans. Kyle was always searching for something more. Now, we pray that he has found what he has been searching for. We will never forget how much light and laughter you brought into our lives.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 100 Oak Dr S, Lake Jackson, Tx, 77566, with the funeral mass to follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Danbury Cemetery.
Commented