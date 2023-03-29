It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of a wonderful and grand lady, Lammertje (Loekie) Green, who passed away on March 21, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 78 years old.
Loekie was born on December 21, 1944, in a small village outside of Den Helder, Holland. She was the daughter of Dirk and Hermina Noor-Bais. She married the love of her life, Jack Green, whom she met while working in a small supply shop, at the harbor, in Holland on September 18, 1964. After the birth of their first son, Martin, she and Jack moved to the United States in 1966, first living in Biloxi, Mississippi then settling in Freeport, Texas. They shared a beautiful journey together for 32 years until his passing in November 1996. Loekie worked for Texas Gulf Bank for 42 years, until full retirement, where she met many of her lifelong friends and truly cherished their friendship.
Loekie was a devoted family woman who found great joy in spending time with her loved ones. Her passing has left a great void in the hearts of all who knew her. She was a proud and loving mother to her sons Martin and Jack Jr. and loved her role as “Oma” to her grandchildren and great- grandchildren, providing love and support whenever they needed it.
Loekie was preceded in death by her parents, Dirk and Hermina Noor-Bais; husband, Jack Green; brother, Hendrik Bais; and sister, Tjak van den Aakster-Bais; and brother in law, John van den Aakster.
She is survived by her sons, Martin Green and wife, Maureen and Jack Green Jr. and wife, Michelle. grandchildren, Courtni Matelski, Aaron Green and wife, Tyler, Derek Green and wife ,Jackie, Michael Green, Kristen Green, and Cassidy Green; great-grandchildren; Kinley, Aiden, David, and Knox, and many nieces and nephews from Biloxi, Mississippi, and in Holland.
A memorial visitation will be held at Stroud Funeral Home in Clute, Texas on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
