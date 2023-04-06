Lane Keller, 63, of Sweeny passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023, at his residence with his daughter by his side. He was born January 22, 1960, in Bay City, Texas, to the late Rex and Exa Mae Keller.
Lane graduated from Sweeny High School in 1978 then immediately started his welding career.
Awaiting Lane’s arrival in heaven are his parents, Rex and Exa Mae Keller; his brother, Craig Keller; aunts; uncles; grandparents; and his best friend, Randy DeSteiguer.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Amy Keller; niece, Randa Robinson (husband, Chris); nephew, Preston Keller; cousins; great nieces and nephews; and many friends, most of which he has known 20 plus years.
My dad’s life was chasing that pipeline, living the pipeliner’s dream. He loved to travel and always told me that once the grass was rising under his camper trailer it was time for the next town! He loved his pipeline buddies; on the road they were his family and I thank them for giving him that and being family right back to him. He was such a people person, never met a stranger and would give them the shirt off his back. He was a man of his word who always said that’s all a man has. He was a little mischievous to say the least, a party animal who loved the bars, the atmosphere, the people in it and never judged anyone. He kept his parents on their toes all of their lives. All of us really. He loved us all the absolute best way he knew how to and will be missed by so many, especially his laugh and smile!
I want to sincerely thank each and every one of you who have helped him this past year as neither of us could of done it without each of you!
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, in the chapel of C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Jerl Watkins officiating. Interment will follow in Sweeny Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Richard Hood, Neil Bible, Scott Leavitt, Clay Orr, Jessie Poskey, Shane “Block” Romero, Johnny Siler and Shelton Snow. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gary Hood, Marc Bailey and Paul Kilsbey.
