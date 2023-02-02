Overcast with rain showers at times. High near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Larry Clayton King
May 24, 1959 –
January 25, 2023
Larry Clayton King, 63, residing in Freeport, Texas, passed away January 25, 2023, after a lengthy battle with multiple health problems.
Larry was born to Ralph and Betty King on May 24, 1959, in El Paso, Texas. He grew up in Lake Jackson, Texas, where he later chose his career as a welder.
He was the proud Dad of one son, Timothy King. Larry married Sandra Clark and they celebrated their 15th anniversary this past year. Sandy loved and cared for Larry throughout his difficult illnesses.
Larry enjoyed hunting and was an avid fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph C. King and grandparents, R.B. and Anna King and S.B. and Willa Plumlee.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Clark; his son, Timothy King; his mother, Betty George and his sister, Becky Vernor and husband, Gary.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, February 3, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 101 E. San Bernard, Brazoria, Texas.
Please visit our website at www.dixonfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to the family.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979)798-9113.
