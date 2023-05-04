Larry Joe Sims, 72, of J ones Creek, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Larry was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Freeport, Texas. He was a pipefitter for Dow for 30 years. He also did carpentry and remodeling. He enjoyed hunting, driving his tractor and anything outdoors. He was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Celebration of Life services will be Saturday, May 20th, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Freeport, Texas
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Margie Sims; brother, Michael Sims; and brother-in-law, Don Richardson.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Amanda Sims; daughters, Tracey Burton (Donte),of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Jessica Sims, of Jones Creek, Texas; sisters, Barbara Richardson, of Austin, Texas, Evon Hoffman (Floyd), of Jones Creek, Texas; sisters-in-law, Debbie Sims, of Lake Jackson, Texas, Lucinda Watson (Geoffrey), of Dallas, Texas; brother, Tommy Sims (Sue), of Little Rock, Arkansas; grandchildren, Jeremy Hobbs (Heather), Ashley Duby (Kenneth), Cameron Hobbs, Aaron Hobbs (Viridiana), Joshua Hobbs (Verronika), Lemony (David); great-grandchildren, Madison, Aden, Jeremiah Hobbs, Zaylee Lunford, Nykahlani Trevino, Kazarai Hobbs, Arianna Hobbs; and a host of friends and relatives.
Commented