Larry Pinkney Apr 20, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Larry PinkneyFuneral services for Larry Pinkney, 59, of Freeport will be Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Angleton.Visitation will be same day as service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to the family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton at (979) 849-8800. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Ashland Development making progress Local athletes qualify for regional after strong performances in area meet UPDATES: Sweeny shooting, baker wins big contest, Sweeny ISD OKs sidewalk request Alexander named offensive MVP TUESDAY SCOREBOARD Blotter for April 20, 2023 Community calendar for April 20, 2023 Cedar Lakes study could help protect coast Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCOLUMN: UConn all go to hell and we will stay in TexasBrazoria County tax appraisals jump after state says they were too lowThurston Bryant changes plea to guilty, jury sentences him to life in prisonWoman claims self-defense in Sweeny shootingConvicted Rosharon killer sentenced to lifeLake Jackson woman is flown to hospital after hit and runJury finds Urvina guilty of murder; sentencing phase begins todayWoman says she saw Freeport man's body burningLucy Goose owners sue Freeport EDCMen of Honor: Eight officers highlighted at annual 100 Club Banquet Images CommentedStudent hit by car near Columbia High School (9)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Clean energy helps keeps Texas lights on (4)Michael Ramirez toon for April 15, 2023 (3)Brazoria County tax appraisals jump after state says they were too low (3)City says no to rezoning request (3)ACCLAIMS: An iconic food stand's future; a unique egg hunt; ignoring voters' will (3)Jeff Stahler toon for April 11, 2023 (2)BYRON YORK: Bragg keeps promise with indictment (2)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Retired Texas teachers are struggling. Lawmakers must help (1)Glow-In-The-Dark Easter Egg Hunt (1)Texas Senate passes school library bill (1)GALLERY: District 26-4A Track and Field Championship meet Day 2 (1)Letter To The Editor for April 18, 2023 (1)Senate Bill 14, co-sponsored by Sen. Mayes Middleton, whose district includes portions of Brazoria County, would prohibit puberty blockers, hormone therapies and other treatments in youth who identify as transgender for gender transitioning, gender reassignment or gender dysphoria. Should the state prohibit these treatments? (1)DIRTY WORK: Popular Richwood Community Garden needs more helping hands (1)School-choice fight isn't over, Abbott says (1)Angleton sends track athletes to area (1)City and Port negotiations may be close to compromise in Freeport (1)Weber tries again on school bills (1) Online Poll Which property tax relief method presented in the Texas Legislature do you prefer? You voted: The House Version: Dropping the cap on how much an appraisal value can increase year over year to 5 percent, down from the current 10 percent. The Senate Version: Raising the homestead exemption from the current $40,000 to $70,000, with an additional $20,000 for seniors.. Why can't they do both? Neither will be an effective long-term solution. Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Brazos Monthly Receive updates on the latest issues of Brazos Monthly. Gulf Coast Giants Receive updates on the latest issues of Gulf Coast Giants. Pulse Magazine Receive updates on the latest issues of Pulse Magazine. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. The Facts e-Edition Receive updates on the latest issue of The Facts. Today's Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Legal Notices Cause No. 103273-C “Turning Basin ITB’s for NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL 2306CC 2306 RFP 2023-02 Sebesta 121918-C Property Offered for Bulletin
Commented