Larry Pinkney - Photo

Larry Pinkney

Funeral services for Larry Pinkney, 59, of Freeport will be Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Angleton.

Visitation will be same day as service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to the family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.

Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton at (979) 849-8800.

Recommended for you