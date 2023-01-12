Larry Wayne Davis, 61, of Angleton, peacefully departed this life on Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022. On July 31, 1961, a baby boy was born to Wyatt and Chaney Davis, in Galveston, Texas. He spent his childhood in the Angleton, where he attended Angleton High School. Throughout is life Larry was a fine person with a kind heart. He enjoyed socializing with friends and family gatherings.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Wyatt and Chaney Davis, his sisters, Karrie Robinson, Sharon Brown, Donna Robinson and brother Gerald Robinson.
Larry leaves to celebrate his life and cherish his memory to his sisters, Beverly Nelson, Martha Tankersley, Katie Robinson, and Vetta Davis; his brothers, Frank Robinson, Wyatt Davis and Troy Davis., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, neighbors and his community.
There will be a visitation in his honor, Friday, January 13, 2023, 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Gardner’s Funeral Home 507 W. Orange, Angleton, Texas.
The Celebration of his Life will be Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Bible Way Outreach Ministries, 201 E. Miller St., Angleton, Texas with Reverend Alonzo Brown, Officiating/Eulogist.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted to Gardner’s Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange Street, Angleton, Texas. Online condolences may be sent to the family at gardnerfuneralhome.net.
