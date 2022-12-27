Leonard Harmon “Bubba” Moore
September 28, 1945 –
December 17, 2022
Leonard Harmon “Bubba” Moore, 77, of Lake Jackson, Texas, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Saturday December 17, 2022, after a 9-year courageous battle with ALS.
Bubba was born on September 28, 1945, and grew up in Sterlington, Louisiana. He attended Northeast Louisiana University before enlisting in the US Navy, where he served as a Machinist Mate on the USS Intrepid during the Vietnam War. After serving in the Navy, Bubba moved to Freeport, Texas, to start work at BASF Corporation. Bubba always believed in giving 100% of himself to whatever he did. Whether it was planting a garden or managing a chemical plant, he refused to leave a job or project unless it was completed to perfection. His thirst for excellence is what drove him from an entry-level employee at BASF in 1969, to the position of Logistics Manager before retiring in 2005. He spent his retirement years gardening, volunteering for multiple organizations and traveling around the world with his wife and friends. Bubba was an avid fan of Houston sports – especially the Astros and Texans – both teams he watched faithfully until the day he passed away. He dedicated his time to helping others and volunteering for multiple organizations until his body became too weak to do so. He volunteered for the City of Lake Jackson, often dressing up as “Charlie Chipper” for community events and was a board member for Keep Lake Jackson Beautiful. He was a Grand Knight for the St Michael’s Knights of Columbus, coached youth sports when his kids were young, and volunteered for various projects at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Lake Jackson, Texas.
Bubba was preceded in death by his parents, John & Florence Moore; his best friend and brother, Donald Moore; and sister, Margaret Andrus. His brother and sister met him at the gates of Heaven with unspeakable joy.
Surviving Bubba is the love of his life, his adoring wife of 53 years, Kathy Moore of Lake Jackson, Texas; his sons, Kevin Moore and wife, Cindy, of Liberty Hill, Texas; Jason Moore of Plano, Texas; and his daughter, Kerri Moore Wiemer and husband, Ray, of Gurnee, Iillinois. The pride of Bubba’s life was his three granddaughters, Madison, Ava and Jill – who all shared a deep love and admiration for their “Pa”. He also leaves behind a sister-in-law, Shirley Agnew of Monroe, Louisiana; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
All funeral services will be held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church (100 Oak Drive South, Lake Jackson, Texas) on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Rosary will be from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Doug Buffington; Michael Dougherty; Charles Hobbs; Don Hockett; Harry Janke; Mack Keeter; Bruce Swope; and Ray Wiemer.
The biggest lesson we can learn from Bubba is to make the best of what life gives you. After his ALS diagnosis in 2013, he said, “I might have ALS, but ALS doesn’t have me!” He never complained about his illness and continued to radiate a positive spirit until the day he passed away.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Bubba’s honor to his favorite charities.
SPCA of Brazoria County: https://spca-brazoria.com/donation/
The ALS Association: http://www.alsa.org/donate/
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.