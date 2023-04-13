Leonides Arevalo (Rangel), 86, of Lake Jackson, Texas, passed away after a short illness on April 6, 2023.
Leo was born to Juan Antonio and Alicia Lopez Arevalo on March 11, 1937, in Falfurrias, Texas. She was named after her great grandmother Leonides Arevalo. She was formerly married to Santos Rangel Jr. in Freeport, Texas, and had four children: Frank, Patricia, Shirley, and John.
Leo was a hard worker and worked many jobs in her life while raising her children. Leo was hired by Kroger’s in 1978 and retired in 2000.
Leo lost her father when she was eight years old. Her mother, Alicia, had five girls to raise without a father and life was hard for the family. Leo had to grow up fast. She married at age 15 and had her first child at age 16. Leo was welcomed to and loved by her husband’s large family and her new brothers and sisters have many fond memories of growing up with her. Despite many hardships growing up she completed high school by passing her GED test.
Leo was a great cook, and her tamales and flour tortillas will be missed. She was fiercely devoted to her family and provided unconditional love, support, and prayers. Yes, she was very religious and a prayer warrior! Leo was a volunteer with The Dream Center. She will be missed by many!
Leo is preceded in death by her father, Juan Antonio Arevalo; her mother, Alicia Lopez; her daughter Patricia Ann Rangel, her sister, Guillerma Hernandez; her sister, Eliza Perez; and her sister, Anita Maria Cervantes.
She is survived by her son, Frankie Rangel and spouse Janet; her daughter, Shirley Rangel and spouse Gerry; her son John Rangel and spouse Kim; her sister, Omega Lopez; her former husband, Santos Rangel Jr.; eight grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.
Serving as pallbearers are grandchildren Matthew Rangel, Brian Rangel, Kyle Rangel, John Rangel Jr., Noah Rangel, and Jessica Rangel.
Grandchildren Tabitha Rangel and Angelica Villarreal will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
Visitation and a rosary will be held at Restwood Memorial Park from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday April 14, 2023. A mass will be held at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Clute, Texas, at 10:00 a.m. Saturday April 15, 2023.
Leo will be laid to rest at Restwood Memorial Park in a private ceremony at a later date.
