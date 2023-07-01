Leslie Faye Lewis Jul 1, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Leslie Faye LewisFuneral Services for Leslie Faye Lewis, 71, of Freeport, Texas, are pending with Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton. She passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Driver convicted in deaths of dad, 2 sons given 10-year prison term Parking ban approved along Bluewater Highway Freeport boxer Arredondo makes professional bout debut today Sweeny hospital moving rehabilitation services Firecracker 4 shoots off at Dunbar Park Friday offers strong day of fishing CONVERSATIONS WITH GIN: Peter insists on keeping it real BOOK BEAT: Author compiles fascinating stories from Texas Gulf Coast history Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesPOLICE BEAT: Angleton suicide; auto-bicycle collision in Lake JacksonHead-on crash on 2004 leaves woman in critical conditionJudge's rumored arrest inaccurate, authorities sayPeña claims mayor tried to assault him; sheriff's office investigatingGUEST COLUMN: Cutting jobs affects safety of communitySolis seals Brazoria’s comeback win in Section 4 opener190 years in the making: Velasco monument dedicated in SurfsidePastor's family on receiving end of blessing"Ladies" and "Men" present scholarships to over 20 area teensCorps releases report on reservoir Images CommentedCOMMENTARY: Pardoning extremists undercuts rule of law (4)Church group members injured when Stahlman Park walkway collapses (3)OUR VIEWPOINT: New state law will endanger workers (2)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Lawmakers deny humane treatment of prisoners (2)State Sen. Angela Paxton announced Monday night she would not recuse herself from serving as a juror in the impeachment trial of her husband, Attorney General Ken Paxton. Should she? (1)Drivers escape serious injuries in Lake Jackson wreck (1)Brazoria County Pride Festival promotes inclusivity (1)Jaws Makes its Return (1)ANALYSIS: 'If you want to die in jail, keep talking' – (1)Michael Ramirez toon for June 7, 2023 (1)OUR VIEWPOINT: Patrick put politics over transparency (1)Judge's rumored arrest inaccurate, authorities say (1) Online Poll Should the Gulf Coast Transit District bus service retain its fixed-route system or move toward its planned on-demand model? You voted: Keep fixed routes. Move to Uber-style on-demand service. Maintain the fixed routes, but also offer on-demand service. Don't use public transportation. Vote View Results Back Citizen of the Year 2023 Citizen of the Year 2023 Click Here to Submit Nomination Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Brazos Monthly Receive updates on the latest issues of Brazos Monthly. Gulf Coast Giants Receive updates on the latest issues of Gulf Coast Giants. Pulse Magazine Receive updates on the latest issues of Pulse Magazine. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. The Facts e-Edition Receive updates on the latest issue of The Facts. Today's Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Top Ads 244 Narcissus Thurs., 4-7pm Fri. & Jun 28, 2023 DIAZ ROOFING RESIDENTIAL & May 30, 2023 Assoc Rsrch Scientist Jun 25, 2023 EXTERIOR SPECIALTIES WOOD, HARDI & Jun 25, 2023 5 X 5 round bales for sale $60 ea., $60 Jun 25, 2023 TINY HOUSE 16x16. Must be seen to $27,500 Jun 22, 2023 Legal Notices 117089-C 121208-C REQUEST FOR BID #23-07-002 Custodial Bulletin
