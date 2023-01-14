Linda Bedell, 53, of Lake Jackson, Texas, went to be with the Lord on January 4, 2023. Linda was born on April 14, 1969, in Angleton, Texas to her parents Vurtice and Sybil Pate of Lake Jackson, Texas.
Linda enjoyed gardening, playing horseshoes, and also modeling in her younger days. She was a swimsuit model and won several bikini contests. Linda loved to spoil her two nephews, Travis and Trevor Pate, and loved them dearly. While spending time with her beloved late husband Stu W. Bedell at their land in Chriesman, Texas, she enjoyed spoiling her donkeys. Linda obtained her 2nd Degree Black Belt and was an instructor in Taekwondo. Linda enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and always brought light to every room she entered.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Stuart W. Bedell; her grandparents, Bill Henson and Juanita Sweeny Henson, Vestul Pate and Fordeen Farrar Pate.
Linda is survived by her parents, Vurtice and Sybil Pate; brothers, Tony Pate and Kevin Pate; and sister, Cheri Boerner. Linda is also survived by her nephews, Trevor Pate, Travis Pate, Dylan Brock; and niece Lyndsay Mayer. Linda is also survived by Stu’s children, Hudson Bedell and wife, Lauren of Portugual, Andrew Kappmeyer and wife, Chris of Lake Jackson, Texas, Keith Kappmeyer and wife Audra of Cedar Park, Texas, Scott Bedell and wife Kirsten of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Laura Bedell of Las Cruces, New Mexico.Linda is survived by many grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, and lifelong friends whom she loved dearly.
A celebration of life for Linda Bedell will be held January 19, 2023, at First Baptist Church Richwood at 1:00 p.m., located at 2400 N. Brazosport Blvd, Richwood, Texas, 77531. Brother David Pate and Brother Ryan Pate will officiate the service. Honorary pallbearers: Tony Pate, Kevin Pate, Travis Pate, Trevor Pate, Dylan Brock, Andrew Kappmeyer, Master Jason Wadley.
