Linda Brown Johnson
August 14, 1942 –
April 22, 2023
Linda Jean Hultquist Brown Johnson, 80, of Crystal Springs, MS passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, MS.
Linda was born on August 14, 1942, to Mitchel and Edith Hultquist in Alvin, Texas. She attended Clute Elementary and Junior High and graduated from Brazosport High School in 1960. She went on to study business at Durham Business College in Houston. Linda was a gifted artist and received the honor of Who’s Who for her artistic talent while in school. She loved to share her talent with others and drew sketches of buildings for the local newspaper as well as painted murals for churches and other ministry organizations. Linda married Charles R. Brown, Jr. on February 19, 1966, had two children, resided in the Houston area for many years and then retired to Harrisville, MS where they remained until his passing in 2012. She later married Charles Johnson on May 28, 2016, and gained several more children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a beloved sister, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She had a strong faith in the Lord and shared God’s love with everyone she met. Linda lived the remainder of her life in Crystal Springs, devoted to her family as well as her church family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Mitchel Hultquist; mother, Edith Powers Hultquist and husband Charles R. Brown Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Johnson of Crystal Springs, Mississippi; sons, Aaron Brown (Leeanne) of Madison, Alabama and Chad Johnson of Flippin, Arizona; daughters, Larisa Comiskey (Jono) of Tomball, Texas, Tamara Sykes (Kevin) and Shawn Balmer of Cotter, Arizona; brothers, Mike Hultquist (Gayle), Bruce Hultquist (Darlene) and Larry Hultquist (Pat) as well as many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Scott Hultquist and Darren Hultquist (nephews), Jono Comiskey (son-in-law), Levi Brown, Conor Comiskey, and Brady Comiskey (grandsons).
Special music will be performed by members of the Johnson family.
Visitation and funeral services will be Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Springs of Praise World Outreach Center, 26114 MS Hwy 27, Crystal Springs, MS. Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following. A family only burial will follow at Pinola Cemetery. Pastor Darrel Blankenship will officiate. Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please call 601-587-2573 with any questions.
An online guestbook may be signed at wilsonfuneralhomemonticello.com
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Refuge Transitional House for Women (c/o Springs of Praise World Outreach Center)
Commented