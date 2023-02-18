Linda Jean Woods

Linda Jean Buetow Woods, 73, died Monday, February 13, 2023, in Danbury, Texas. Linda was born January 6, 1950, in Rockdale, Texas, to A. C. Buetow and Marie Hillin Buetow.
Linda retired from nursing after thirty-four years of service.
Linda is survived by two children, Kerry Patterson and husband, Billy Ed and Michael Woods and wife, Amy Woods; three grandsons, Zachary Woods and wife, Amber, Brady Woods and Roman McElfresh and wife, Joslyn; two granddaughters, Ellie Woods, and Sarah Patterson; two great-granddaughters, Abygaile Pena, and Raelyn McElfresh; seven great-grandsons, Deacon Woods, Rowan Woods, Parker Woods, Eric Aragon, Ezykiel Aragon, Zeric Aragon, and Zadek Aragon; two sisters, Evelyn Boyd and Pat Wheeler; one brother, Billy Buetow and wife, Pat Buetow; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and former husband, Leon Woods. She was preceded in death by her parents, A.C. and Marie Buetow, two brothers, Preston Buetow and Larry Buetow, one sister, Bessie Carpenter, sister-in-law, Shirley Buetow; two brother-in-laws, Frank Boyd and Tom Wheeler; nephew, Alan Boyd; and a great-nephew, Sloan Bexley.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton with visitation being held from 12:30 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow in the Danbury Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brady Woods, Zachary Woods, Roman McElfresh, James Carpenter, Patrick Tankersley, and Justin Cook. Honorary Pallbearer is Mathew Tankersley.
