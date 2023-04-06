Linda Maggie Sims Stallberg

Linda Maggie Stallberg was born in Freeport, on January 12, 1948, and spent her entire life in the Brazosport area. Linda passed away on April 1, 2023 at the age of 75. Her loving husband Wayne and family was at her bedside when she peacefully was ushered into the arms of Jesus.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne of eight years, bonus children, Lance Stallberg (Sarah) of Conroe, Chad Stallberg (Clara) of Richwood, Paul Stallberg (Samantha). Bonus grandchildren, Reed, Jack, Isabella, Danny, Dustin, Devin, Damon, Mila Stallberg, Andrew Laughner, and Taylor Golden; mother, Sybil Sims; brother, James Allen (Fay); nephew, Tony Allen; grand nephew, Chris Allen; and niece, Cathy Allen Scherdin.
Linda was a loving woman of great faith. She was a faithful attendee and worker at Temple Baptist and First Baptist Church of Clute. She then attended Lake Jackson Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene where she met many new friends.
She loved her family dearly and welcomed her “bonus” children into her life as her own. In the last few years, unable to venture out of the home much, she enjoyed crocheting, needle point, diamond painting, and crosswords. She loved her home and enjoyed staying at home enjoying the birds that would show up in the backyard. When able to get out she enjoyed riding the back roads of Brazoria County to see God’s handy work.
She worked at US Contractors and later at Fay Allen insurance before she retired to become a full time homemaker.
A celebration of Linda’s life will be Friday, April 7, 2023, at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 TX HWY 332, Lake Jackson, Texas. Family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. with service to follow at 11:00 a.m. A meal will be served after the service and all are welcomed.
Pallbearers will be Lance Stallberg, Chad Stallberg, Paul Stallberg, Chris Allen, Tony Allen, and David Wood.
If desired, memorials to Linda may be made to Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene.
Commented