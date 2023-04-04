Linda Stallberg Apr 4, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Linda StallbergLinda Stallberg, 75, of Lake Jackson, Texas passed away on April 1, 2023. Funeral services are pending with Stroud Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Spotlight moves to Lake Jackson: Annual special needs prom rocks the Civic Center Rossow elected to fill Ward D Angleton ISD will answer questions about teacher retention program at meeting Clute looks to support Dixie Drive shopping center improvements Water measure sails past Senate Exporters primed for another late run to the playoffs Brazoswood loses lead late, falls to Bellaire, 6-5 AREA ROUNDUP: Wildcats sweep Manvel Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMan with outstanding warrants lead officers in chaseSettlements reached in Hagan civil suitRichwood murder suspect told investigator he shot stepsonMeet Ann and Dan: UTMB Angleton-Danbury welcome robotic nursing assistants to hospitalTHE SCOOP: Downtown Angleton hopping more than beforeBuilding a better BBQ: Sweeny FFA members practice industrial craft in HoustonColumbia student's condition stable but serious after accidentStepdad sentenced to life for slayingBrazosport ISD lays out possible spending reductionsSpecial needs prom moves to larger venue Images CommentedStudent hit by car near Columbia High School (9)City says no to rezoning request (3)Freeport quiero Taco Bell: Council votes for tax abatement for chain (2)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Retired Texas teachers are struggling. Lawmakers must help (1)BISD cutting high school librarian positions (1)GALLERY: Cowboy Mounted Shootout (1)Letter to the Editor for March 16, 2023 (1)Off boarding: Johnson steps down as Brazosport College regent after 25 years (1)Senate Bill 14, co-sponsored by Sen. Mayes Middleton, whose district includes portions of Brazoria County, would prohibit puberty blockers, hormone therapies and other treatments in youth who identify as transgender for gender transitioning, gender reassignment or gender dysphoria. Should the state prohibit these treatments? (1)DIRTY WORK: Popular Richwood Community Garden needs more helping hands (1)Peña rips into city staff over agenda; city manager fires back (1) Online Poll Senate Bill 14, co-sponsored by Sen. Mayes Middleton, whose district includes portions of Brazoria County, would prohibit puberty blockers, hormone therapies and other treatments in youth who identify as transgender for gender transitioning, gender reassignment or gender dysphoria. Should the state prohibit these treatments? You voted: Yes. The state must take a stand against the practice. No. It should be a decision made by parents in consultation with their child's doctors. Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Brazos Monthly Receive updates on the latest issues of Brazos Monthly. Gulf Coast Giants Receive updates on the latest issues of Gulf Coast Giants. Pulse Magazine Receive updates on the latest issues of Pulse Magazine. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. The Facts e-Edition Receive updates on the latest issue of The Facts. Today's Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Legal Notices 98696-C EOC HVAC HUD Project + 2 Public sale 11:00 Public sale 10:00 CFDA ITB’s for PR4332 HOUSING RFP Bulletin
