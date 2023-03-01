Lois Strother Henry
September 21, 1952 –
February 24, 2023
Lois Strother Henry, 70, of Brazoria, Texas, went home to her Savior, our Heavenly Father, on February 24, 2023, in her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Her memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Brazoria.
Lois was born in West Columbia, Texas to Earby and Annetta Strother on September 21, 1952. Their tiny family home on Louisiana Street in Brazoria was quickly filled when brother, Raymond, and sisters, Edith, Sybil, and Jolene were born in rapid succession.
In 1958, Lois found her passion for learning when she started school at Brazoria Elementary. That love for education would drive her the rest of her life and inspire others to pursue higher education as she did. Lois graduated from Columbia High School with the class of 1971 and set off to college at Stephen F. Austin University. Quickly, Lois established herself on campus and thrived. In May of 1975, Lois became the first member of her family to graduate from college, inspiring her often said mantra “No one can ever take your education away from you.”
After graduating from SFA, Lois moved back to Brazoria to begin her career as a high school English teacher. There she reconnected with a neighbor, Wesley Henry, and they quickly fell in love. Lois and Wesley married on May 29, 1976. She not only gained a husband, but also a family with his two sons, James and Crayton Henry.
While building her skills as a teacher, Lois recognized that she still had a desire to further her education. She began taking classes at the University of Houston in Clear Lake and completed her Master’s of Art in December of 1981.
In 1982, Lois gave birth to their daughter, Meredith, and then completed their family in 1984 with the birth of daughter, McKenzie.
Throughout her years of teaching and growing her family, Lois continued to look for her desired position as a librarian and in 1992 that dream was realized when she became the Head Librarian at Brazosport High School. Lois continued there until 1996 when she transferred to Brazoswood High School. There she was charged with opening the library at the 9th grade campus and worked diligently to ensure it was equipped with all the tools necessary to serve students and staff.
Lois’ desire to learn and grow was still unquenched, but in 1999 she was offered the role of Education Director for the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana. Lois’ father, Earby, had been instrumental in getting the Tribe nationally recognized during the 1980s, and she was pleased with the prospect of continuing the legacy of helping her people. In this position, Lois was influential in aiding hundreds of her fellow tribal members to realize their dreams of higher education.
Lois’ greatest joy came in 2001, when her first grandchild, Caden Henry, was born. She found immense joy with his presence and her love only grew when more grandchildren, Emma, Austin, and Lanie Henry were born. She truly delighted in each of them and lived to be in their company. Later Cerys and Cast Cryer and Vergel and MaryLois Penrod would be added to the family.
In 2008, Lois retired from Brazoswood High School as her work with the Tribe continued to grow. In 2014, she finally resigned her position as Education Director for Tunica-Biloxi Tribe after spending 15 years growing the program and encouraging tribal members of all ages to pursue their dreams and obtain the skills to live with financial independence.
In 2014, Lois received the diagnosis of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD). Her husband and family helped her face the challenge head on and committed to providing her with the best possible care. Lois bravely faced the challenges to come and continued to be a source of love and joy for her family until the end.
Lois is preceded in death by her parents, Earby and Annetta Strother, and her sister, Edith Bell.
She leaves behind, with many blessings and to celebrate her life: her husband, Wesley Henry of Brazoria. Her children: son James Henry; son Crayton and daughter-in-law Pam Henry; daughter Meredith and son-in-law Cody Cryer; and daughter McKenzie and son-in-law David Penrod. Her 8 grandchildren: Caden Henry, Emma Henry, Austin Henry, Lanie Henry, Cerys Cryer, Vergel Penrod, Cast Cryer, and MaryLois Penrod.
Lois’s family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all of those who loved and helped her throughout her illness and provided her comfort as she made her journey home to meet our Lord and Savior.
