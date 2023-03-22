Lois Svoboda, 84, went to her eternal home on Saturday, March 18, 2023. She passed away peacefully after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.
A lifelong Texan, Lois was born in League City, grew up in Nada, and called Angleton home for the last 60 years.
Lois enjoyed cooking and sewing. She shared these talents with family and friends. She touched many lives during her teaching career at Northside Elementary and Our Lady Queen of Peace. She was a devout Catholic, an active member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, and a true disciple of Christ. Her biggest joy was spending time with her family playing board games, dominoes, and especially Yahtzee.
Lois is preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Evelyn Dornak; sisters, Karen Cranek and Margaret Briscoe; her beloved son, Sam Svoboda; and numerous others whom she loved.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Sharon (Charlie) Shaver, Suzanne (Timothy) Thibodeaux, Sara (Jeff) Dahl, Stephen (Donna) Svoboda; her daughter-in-law, Kim Svoboda, 14 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
The void Lois leaves behind will be impossible to fill. We are sorrowful for our loss, but we celebrate the life of a beloved lady, confident in her faith and her place in God’s kingdom in Heaven.
The Svoboda family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the caregivers at K’s Place, Anchor Hospice, and IPH Home Health Care & Hospice for their dedicated care during her final years.
In lieu of the usual remembrances, please consider contributing to Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, K’s Place Activity Fund, Alzheimer’s Association, or the charity of your choice.
Visitation services will be Thursday, March 23, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Palm’s Funeral Home in Angleton followed by the Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Angleton. Interment services will immediately follow at Angleton Cemetery. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Commented