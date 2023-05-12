Louis (Chuco) Jesus Rangel sadly passed away on May 6, 2023. He passed away peacefully at home in Lake Jackson, Texas surrounded by his wife and children after a battle with cancer.
Preceded in death by his parents, Louis Rangel and Romana Perez Rangel, his sister, Theresa Rangel and sister-in-law, Irene Rangel.
Those left to cherish Louis’ (Chuco) memory is his wife of 50 years, Delphina Rangel; his son, Johnny Salinas (Alicia); his daughter, Jerri Lynn Rhodes (Richard); brothers, Robert Rangel and David Rangel; grandchildren, John-Michael Salinas (Mariel), John-Christopher Salinas (Dannie), Brittaney Scott (Matt), Kayla Rhodes (Chris), Richard Allen Rhodes (Taylor) and great-grandchildren, John Salinas, Jeremiah Salinas, Rowan Scott, Sutton Scott, Cypress Scott, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Louis (Chuco) worked for Dow Chemical for 43 years and retired in May, 2017 as an Operator. He was born and raised in Bay City, Texas and moved to Lake Jackson, Texas after his discharge from the Navy. His hobbies included bowling, gambling at L’Auberge, spending time with his family and loved watching his San Francisco 49ers. Louis (Chuco) was a very devoted, kind-hearted husband who loved his wife, Delphina more than anything. She was his number one. Even at the end when he became completely bedridden, his concern was always trying to take care of his wife, who suffers from Alzheimer’s. He also loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed being a part of outings and activities with them. He will be greatly missed by all. Until we see you again, we love you always.
Services are as follows: Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas, May 13, 2023, 12:00 p.m. for Immediate family, 1:00 p.m. for Public, 2:00 p.m. will be the Service. Angleton Cemetery will follow service. Pallbearers are Johnny Salinas, John-Michael Salinas, John-Christopher Salinas, Richard Rhodes, Richard Allen Rhodes, Matthew Scott, and Honorary Pallbearer Chris Nelsen.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsfuneralhome.com for the family of Louis (Chuco) Jesus Rangel.
Arrangements lovingly fulfilled by Palms Funeral Home located at 2300 East Mulberry Angleton, Texas 77515 (979) 849-4343.
