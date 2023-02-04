Louis Daniel Strambler “D” and “SuperPapa”

Deacon Louis Daniel Strambler, 94, affectionately known as “D” and “Super Papa”, transitioned peacefully at his home on Thursday, January 26, 2023, surrounded by family and loved ones.
He was born to Samuel Strambler and Addie Bell Flowers Strambler on November 19, 1928, in Winchester, Texas, in Fayette County. He attended Fayette County School District as well as Brazosport Vocational Junior College.
Louis worked several years for Southern Materials Company and later worked for Dow Chemical Company as a Utility Foreman until his retirement.
He accepted Christ at an early age under the leadership of H.K. Harrel at Bethel Baptist Church in Velasco, Texas, serving as a Deacon and Sunday School Superintendent. Later in 1981, he was one of the founders of First United Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. R.L. Williams, continuing to serve as Deacon and Superintendent of Sunday School.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Strambler and Addie Bell Flowers Strambler; daughter, Brenda Joyce Strambler Butler; all his nine siblings and a host of family members.
Leaving to cherish his memories, a faithful and loving wife, Naomi Strambler of Freeport, Texas; a very devoted daughter, Linda Thomas of Richwood, Texas; god-daughter, Gracie Evans of Clute, Texas; grandsons, Leon Thomas of Richwood, Texas and Brent Butler of California; great-grandchildren; Tyler Thomas and Madison Thomas of McAllen, Texas; son-in-law, Danny Butler of Las Vegas, Nevada and a host of nieces and nephews and family and friends.
Funeral services for Louis Daniel Strambler will be Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at First United Missionary Baptist Church, 324 S. Avenue G, Freeport with Pastor K. L. Ganther, Disciples of Faith Baptist Church, Houston, Texas, officiating and Pastor David Rougeau, eulogizing. Burial will follow at Peaceful Rest Cemetery in Brazoria.
Visitation will be Friday, February 3, 2023, at First United Missionary Baptist Church,324 S. Avenue G, Freeport from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton at (979) 849-8800.
