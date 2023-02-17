It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Louis Nicholas Gonzales Sr. on February 11, 2023. Louis was a kind, loving and humble man. His warm heart never met a stranger and had a gift of making everyone outside of his family, feel like family. A loving and devoted father, grandfather, uncle and brother; his love for family especially his grandchildren was matched only by his love for God.
Louis was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. His children and grandchildren will always cherish the laughter, roaring, and thrilling excitement while watching Cowboy games with him, as well as the Houston Astros.
Those who were privileged to know Louis, knew he loved “everything” Elvis. His collection of Elvis memorabilia held historical meaning to his heart. Louis visited Graceland, July 21, 2012. Touring and exploring Graceland was an experience he always treasured.
Louis was preceded in death by his mother, Josephine Roach Gonzales; his father, Rudy Gonzales Sr.; Carmen Gonzales, the loving mother of his children, and his infant grandbabies, Noah and Faith Gonzales.
He is survived by his Children, Darlene Mason, Vickie Rodriguez ( Paulie), Louis (Nick) Nicholas jr. (Marcye) Cathleen Spradlin (Kirk), brother, Rudy Gonzales III; sister, Betty Bartness and Aurora Gonzalez; 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren with one and on the way.
A celebration of life will be held in his honor.
The family extends a special thank you, to the entire St. Lukes Hospital system. Special love and thanks to his loving nurse Michelle Jones. Warm thanks to the Hospice team and nursing staff at Creekside Village Home Health Care.
Our loved one will be greatly missed by all who loved him. The loving memories he left will forever remain in our hearts. “Love You More”
