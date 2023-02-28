Lucille “Grandma” Schwenke Barton, 87, of Jones Creek, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on February 22, 2023. Born to Paul and Lydia Schwenke in Schulenburg, Texas. She married the love of her life, Lester Ray Barton, and relocated to Freeport, Texas.
Lucille is survived by her children and spouses, Colleen Barton Roberts and John Roberts, Sheila Barton Regene and Justin Williams, Craig and Laurie Barton. Known as GRANDMA to everyone, she leaves behind grandchildren and spouses, Shawn and Emily Scott, Aaron and Whitney Barton, Leslie and Koby Gerberman, Scott and Megan Evans and Kristen and Bobby Kilgore. She has 13 great-grandchildren she adored and loved dearly.
Grandma loved to spend time with family, work with her plants, watch game shows and was an avid reader. She was a brilliant, bright and vibrant woman full of love.
She is preceded in death by her parents; four siblings; daughter, Carmen Lynn Barton and husband, Lester Barton.
Pallbearers will be Shawn Scott, Philip Hood, Justin Williams, Jason Hayes, Dylan Johnson and Paul Musick-Eller.
Honorary pallbearers will be Craig Barton, Bobby Kilgore and Ethan Christian.
Services to be held at Lakewood Funeral Home. Visitation is March 1, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Her service is March 2, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.
