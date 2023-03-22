Lucy Leeann Rambo, 66, of Sweeny, Texas, passed away on March 15, 2023, in Houston, Texas. Lucy was born on August 7, 1956, to Bonnie Faye Balestrine and 1st LT. Frank W. Balestrine in Houston, Texas.
Lucy graduated from Brazoswood High School. Afterwards, she went on to attend Brazosport College and Alvin Community College to further her career in drafting. During this time she met her husband and together they started a family. She was a
life-time member of the Sweeny Garden Club and served as the club’s President from 2005-2006. Lucy loved horticulture and became a Nationally accredited Master Gardener per National Garden Clubs Inc. where she judged numerous flower shows in Brazoria, Harris and Galveston Counties. In later years, she opened her own nursery in Sweeny, The Plant Stop.
Lucy is preceded in death by her mother, father and brothers, William “Bill” Balestrine and Edward Phillip Balestrine.
Lucy is survived by her husband of 41 years, Jim Rambo; Daughter, Joanna Rambo; Son, John Rambo and wife, Ashley and their daughters Reagan and Albany; Son, James Rambo and his children Brian, Krystle, Jasmine and Jackson; 1 Greatgrandchild; Sister, Darlene Balestrine-Sampson; Step-Brothers George, Alan and Wayne Barbara; Brother, Frank W. Balestrine, Jr.
We will be planting a tree in memory of Lucy. Any contributions can be made directly to Wells Florist, Nursery & Landscape Co. by calling (979) 428-5872.
