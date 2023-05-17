Luis Martinez Trevino

Luis Martinez Sr. was born to Manuel Martinez and Irene Trevino on January 15, 1945, in Rio Bravo Tamaulipas, Mexico. Luis Sr. married Maria Elia Rodriguez in Reynosa, Tamaulipas México on December 8, 1973. Luis Martinez attended college then went to work as a tank cleaner for All Waste Rail Road Services for 20 years. Then he worked for the Brazosport Independent School District for 15 years, which he loved to do. He was taught to write music from his college teacher. Even though he never played a music al instrument he knew how to come up with beautiful lyrics. Luis has had over 30 songs that have been recorded by bands and played on radio stations in Mexico, and here in the United States. Luis has appeared on the Johnny Canales show over 3 times for his music. His love for music never stopped. He was listening to music when he passed.
Luis loved spending time with his wife Elia and his son Luis Jr whether it be at home or at one of Luis Jr’s sports he was always in. Luis had a lot of friends and family here in Brazoria County and Mexico, over 30 Compadres and Comadres. Luis and Elia have over 19 godchildren that they had baptized and were asked to be Godparents of 8 wedding for Lasso Rope which until this day, all 8 marriages are still together.
Luis loved to attend dances with his wife and friends. He hung out with family and friends. Luis loved going to Reynosa to his house and to visit all his family down there. Seeing his sisters was his best times. Luis attended St. Jerome’s Church in Clute.
Luis Martinez Sr. is preceded in death by his wife, Maria Elia Martinez, his father Manuel, mother Irene, and his three sisters Elvera, San Juana, and Antonia.
Luis Martinez Sr. is survived by his only son, Luis Martinez Jr., and his two granddaughters Amara and Addison Martinez and his sister Manuela Ochoa.
Memorial Services will take place May 20, 2023, in McAllen, Texas at 1:00 p.m. with visitations Thursday May 18, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Restwood Funeral Home in Clute, Texas.
Honorary Pall bears will be Amara and Addison Martinez.
