Mamie Gay Walton Davenport, 84, of Brazoria Texas passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at her home.
Mamie was born in Broaddus, Texas to Roger Hillman Walton and Hazel Vivian (Holland) Walton.
Siblings: Max Walton (Merilyn) of Nacogdoches, Hazel Sanders (Milton, deceased) of Fairfield, and Bonnie (Buddy) Windsor (deceased).
She was married to Layton Alan Davenport on March 25, 1989, in Pryor, Oklahoma.
Mamie graduated from Brazosport High School in 1957. She was a cheerleader, voted “Most Beautiful”, very active in sports, most notably basketball. She attended and received an associate degree from Brazosport College.
Mamie had been employed at the Brazosport College where she worked as a secretary in the Computer Center.
Mamie resided in Clute several years before moving to Brazoria where she lived for 36 years.
She was very active in Women’s Softball as a pitcher for the Kitten’s ball team. Mamie was an avid bowler in the Mixed Leagues.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 34 years, Layton Davenport; sons, Thomas Earl Browning and Toby Roger Browning (Patti); brother, Max Walton and sister, Hazel Sanders; grandchildren, Autumn (Kenneth) Mendez, Cory Browning (Nikki), and Cody Browning, with numerous great-grandchildren.
Mamie was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Bonnie.
Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2023, with services at 11:00 a.m. at C.T. Baker and Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia, officiated by Sam Dubberly.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Earl Browning, Toby Browning, Steve Warren, Cory Browning, Brady Rowe, and J.M. Rowe. Internment will be at Brazoria Cemetery.
Mamie was devoted to her little Shih Tzu dog, Billy. We know he was waiting for her at the foot of the Rainbow Bridge.
