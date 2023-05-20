Marcia Ann (Johnson) Miculek
February 26, 1943 –
May 5, 2023
Marcia Ann (Johnson) Miculek was born February 26, 1943, in Orange, Texas, to Willard and Marjorie Johnson, the first of two children. Her father worked for Dupont and her mother was a teacher in the Orange School District. Marcia grew up in Orange and fondly remembered running barefoot, climbing trees, playing sports, taking piano and voice lessons, and using her imagination in the pre-television and cell phone era. During her Junior High and High School days, she played team sports, made straight A’s, and was active in the Methodist church, particularly Methodist Youth Fellowship activities and the choir. She belonged to the National Honor Society, Future Teachers of America, Girls Recreation Association, and served as class yearbook editor all through high school.
After graduating from Lutcher Stark HS in 1961 as an honor graduate, she began at the University of Texas in Austin. Shortly after, she decided to pursue a calling to become an Educational Director for a methodist church. She transferred to Southwestern University in Georgetown where she received a BA degree in Religion (minoring in Sociology) in 1964 and began her career as Educational Director at the First United Methodist Church in Angleton, Texas.
For several years, Marcia directed numerous educational and recreational church camps and programs for youth and adults at FUMC. While she enjoyed this job immensely, she always said she had an overwhelming feeling that, like her mother before her, teaching was her talent. While at FUMC she was approached by a representative at Angleton ISD asking if she would consider teaching. She accepted and returned to school at The University of Houston to pursue her teaching certification in Elementary education, with a math emphasis (1970). She then graduated Summa Cum Laude from UH with her Master of Education (1987). She was even named Teacher of the Year in her first year at AISD, where she taught 6th grade math at Westside Elementary, then Angleton Middle School for a combined 37 years, including serving as an AISD Gifted-Talented Program Teacher/Facilitator for 12 of those years. She made positive and lasting impressions on countless students and her coworkers throughout those years, making math fun through events like Math Olympics. She also made many amazing and lasting friendships through AISD.
It was during this time that Marcia met the love of her life Wesley G. Miculek Jr. She and Wesley were married at St. Basil’s Catholic Church in Angleton on January 22, 1972. Together they had one son and two daughters (Chad, Erin & Mauri). Her children were her pride and joy. Marcia and Wesley stayed active with these three through various school and extra-curricular activities, even coaching several softball teams for their girls. She was so proud that all three children then went on to graduate from Texas A&M University. This was the beginning of her love for all things Texas A&M.
After 25 years of marriage, her true love unexpectedly passed away in 1997. She continued teaching and putting her youngest through college at A&M, before retiring in 2004. After retirement, she continued her purpose as a teacher through ACT, SAT and math tutoring, including for many of her students’ children as well as her own grandchildren.
In the Summer of 2013, she decided to make a major life change and moved to Bryan, Texas, where her eldest daughter, Erin resided. Being closer to family was important to her. It was here that she joined the First Presbyterian Church of Bryan and immediately became active on committees, in the choir, handbells, volunteering and serving as a church Elder. She once again made many close friends whom she loved like family.
Marcia kept continually busy attending her grandchildren’s school plays and concerts, theater productions at Stage Center and The Theater Company in Bryan, MSC Opas events, Aggie basketball (men and women), volleyball, softball and baseball games, Community events like Art Step, Bryan 1st Fridays, concerts at Lake Walk, Viz-a-go-go visual art events, and anything she found fun or artistic...just like herself. With her friends she had weekly game nights where they would play card or board games, often learning a new game each week as well as playing old favorites. She was active on social media, posting pictures and sharing her good times as well as kicking butt on several online word games such as Words with Friends. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister and friend.
Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Wesley.
She is survived by her children, son, Chad Miculek (Sally) of Austin, Texas; daughters, Erin Wilkinson (Josh) of Bryan, Texas and Mauri Winters (Dale) of Austin, Texas; her grandchildren, Sydney Wilkinson, Iris Miculek, David Wilkinson, and Camilla Miculek; her brother, Bud Johnson of Colorado; nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous other family members and friends, whom she counted as family.
The Memorial for Marcia will take place at First Presbyterian Church of Bryan on Friday May 26, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., with a reception following.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of Marcia Miculek to: First Presbyterian Church of Bryan-General Music Fund, 1100 Carter Creek Pkwy, Bryan, Texas 77802; or Hospice Brazos Valley, 502 W. 26th St. Bryan, Texas 77803.
