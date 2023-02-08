Maria Juana Roman, 82, Lake Jackson, Texas passed away on Thursday February 02, 2023 with her family by her side. She was born to Miguel Roman and Ma. Encarnacion Arce in Chalchihuites, Zacatecas, Mexico, on May 27, 1940. On January 18, 1969 she married Antonio Rodriguez Mendoza. Three children were born with eight grandchildren, one great - grandchild. She is a sibling of two brothers and four sisters.
Maria Juana was a hardworking single mother, loving and respected grandmother. In 1986, she migrated to the United States seeking a better life for her children and in 1987 relocated to Lake Jackson, Texas. She started working at Luby’s Cafeteria in 1988 and maintained her job there 20 years when she retired in 2008. The time she worked at Luby’s Cafeteria, Maria made many lifelong friends and guests of Luby’s Cafeteria for many years. She always looked forward to travel to Mexico with her family. What an incredible soul, Maria leaves behind many wonderful memories and a legacy of love to family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Antonio Rodriguez Mendoza; granddaughter, Zabrina Odalys Chavez; brothers, Jose and Felipe Roman Arce; and sisters, Concha, Ines, Isidra, and Angelita Roman Arce
She is survived by her children, Julia Patricia Chavez (Jacinto), Juan Antonio Rodriguez (Laura), Ramon E. Labra (Guadalupe).
Serving as pallbearers are Oscar A. Chavez, Gilberto Chavez, Julian J. Chavez, John A. Rodriguez, Michael A. Rodriguez, Mateo N. Labra.
A visitation for Maria Juana Roman will be held Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm at Restwood Funeral Home, 1038 Plantation Dr., Clute, Texas, 77531. A funeral service will occur Friday, February 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Restwood Funeral Home.
