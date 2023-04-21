Marilyn Viola Pimlott-LeBlanc

Marilyn Pimlott-LeBlanc entered the Kingdom of God on April 6, 2023, at the age of 56. Marilyn was born August 1, 1967, in Silver Spring, Maryland, grew up in Sweeny, Texas, and last resided, spending most of her life, in Berryville, Arkansas.
Marilyn attended Sweeny High School, worked as a CNA and home health in Louisiana, and was on the staff at Mercy Hospital in Berryville for a short time. Marilyn was a pet lover and loved her dogs. She enjoyed photography, nature, Facebook, and spending time at the lake or the beach. She also enjoyed attending, with her boys, the Methodist church in Berryville for several years.
Marilyn loved and is survived by her sons, Jonathan Pimlott-LeBlanc, Christian Pimlott-LeBlanc and Brandon Pimlott-Leblanc; her father John Pimlott and mother Dolores Weiss; sisters Sandra Rousseau (husband Tim) and Sheri Manning; nephews Chad Rousseau, Trenton Rousseau (wife Rosa), Don Wilson III; nieces Isabella Manning and Gabriella Manning; aunts, cousins, and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents and her sister she missed dearly, Melissa Robin Pimlott Wilson.
Services will be Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Destiny Church, 211 S. Lazy Lane, Clute, Texas.
Her family and friends will miss her, and we know that those who went before her welcomed her in Heaven. Fond memories and expressions may be shared at www.nelson funeral.com.
