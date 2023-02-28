It is with heavy hearts that we announce Mark Lee Martinez, 60, of Freeport, Texas, has passed away on February 24, 2023. Mark was born on April 26, 1962, in Rockport, Texas. He attended Brazosport High School and worked in the Brazosport area throughout his life. He was married and widowed to his third wife, Michelle. Mark was a loving father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He loved spending time with his daughter and grandchildren and so very proud of them. He was outgoing, never met a stranger, only new friends. Mark was always willing to lend a helping hand to family and friends in need. If you knew Mark, you knew his passion for sports, but nothing could top his love for the Dallas Cowboys. He also enjoyed Tejano music and would attend music festivals every chance he got.
Mark will always be loved and never forgotten.
Mark was preceded in death by his wife, Michelle; parents, Pete and Julia Martinez; biological mother, Mary Ellen Solis; siblings, Fred Martinez, Pete Martinez Jr, Raul “Punky” Solis, Oscar Rodriguez, Terry Solis, Cynthia Pond, and nephew, Fredrick Martinez.
Mark is survived by his one and only daughter, Heather Mendoza (David); siblings, Gina Martinez, Rene Martinez, Selina Guerrero (Jose), Sonia Rodriguez; grandchildren ,Isaiah Martinez-Mata, Ila “Izek” Mendoza, Iliana Mendoza, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Please join us on Tuesday February 28, 2023, starting 11:00 a.m. for visitation followed by Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. at Stroud Funeral Home.
Commented