Funeral Services for Markus Averhart, 46, of Brazoria will be Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Brazoria with Pastor Gloria Cash Sam officiating. Burial will follow at Mims Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas.
He passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Midland, Texas.
Markus loved fast cars and video games. He also enjoyed cooking and was an avid collector of Jordan sneakers.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Krystal “Kat” Pye; stepfather, Andy Monroe; and grandparents, Cora and Charlie Goodwin.
Markus is survived by his wife, Michelle Averhart, Brazoria; mother, Grenda Monroe, Houston; father, Russell Averhart (Melva) Hercules, CA; sons, JaMarkus “Pooh” Averhart, Brazoria, Jamorrius Jenkins, Clute, Torri Averhart, Houston; sister, Janay Monroe; Houston, brother, Russell Averhart. Jr., Hercules, CA; father-in-law, Jerry Bryant, Jr., Brazoria; mother-in-law, Willie Mae Pye, Brazoria; sisters-in-law, Tina and Danielle Pye, both of Brazoria; brother-in-law, Kevin Pye, Brazoria; good friends, Kendall Jones (Terica), Brazoria; Arnal Lovick (Ann), Lake Jackson; grandchildren, Carter Jenkins and Avianni Jenkins; and host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
Active Pallbearers will be Arnal Lovick, Kendall Jones, Reggie Jones, Adrien Pye, Ulysses Bivens, Jr. and Michael Townsend.
Visitation will be Friday, May 19, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria.
