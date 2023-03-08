Marlin Lane Quave of Clute, Texas went to be with his Lord on March 6th, 2023.
He was born in Lufkin, Texas on August 25th, 1944 to Clarence and Mozelle Quave. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Marlin married the love of his life Sharon Dent McClure on September 24th, 1977. They were together forty-eight years.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Dent McClure; his children, Darwin Quave and wife, Patricia, Brian McClure and wife, Amanda, Tammy Benefield and husband, Kevin; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great- great-grandchild; his sister, Bonnie Windsor and husband, Kenneth; his brother, Royce Quave and wife, Nettie; plus many other nieces and nephews.
He loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchild, hunting and fishing. He will be deeply missed by all.
Visitation will be held on Thursday March 9th, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Stroud Funeral Home at 538 N. Hwy 288B Clute, Texas 77531.
Memorial Service will be held immediately following visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m.
