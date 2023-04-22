Martha Nell Whitehead Johnson, 94, passed away on February 25, 2023, and went to be with the Lord. She was born on December 23, 1928, in Searcy, Arkansas, to William Earl Wiggs and Mary Irene Galloway Wiggs.
Martha is survived by her son, Willie Whitehead, and wife, Vicki, of Lake Jackson; and daughter, Saundra Jain, and husband, Rakesh, of Austin. She is also survived by her brother, Bobby Wiggs, of California, as well as many nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great- great-grandchildren.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Lavada Wiggs; husbands, Harvey Whitehead and Alvis Johnson; daughters, Gay Nell Backus and Pamela Jan Garcia; brothers, DD Wiggs, A r th u r Wiggs, Jim Wiggs, and Charles Ferguson Wiggs; and sisters, Lea Arnona, Ruth Crosby, Mary Underwood, Edna Payne, Etta Mae Shellhorse, and Becky Gordon.
Martha spent her young adult years in Washington State, California, Cleburne, Texas, and Galveston, Texas. She moved to Lake Jackson with Harvey and their children in 1953. Martha loved life and family, and she enjoyed playing cards, board games, bingo, and working on jigsaw puzzles. She also loved fishing and hunting with her family and had a special place in her heart for animals. Throughout her life, Martha had many dogs, cats, and parrots, and she had a green thumb and loved flowers and plants.
Martha was a champion for the underdog and never turned her back on someone in need, whether it was a person or an animal. She cared deeply for her family and devoted herself to being a caring mother and wife. Martha had a close relationship with each of her siblings and was always there for them.
A Celebration of Love and Life for Martha will be held on May 14th from 1:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center.
In lieu of flowers, Martha requested that donations be made to the Lake Jackson SPCA shelter.
Martha will be deeply missed by all who knew her, and her memory will be cherished by her family and friends.
