Martha Sue Williams

Mrs. Martha Sue W illiams, of Lake Jackson, Texas, went to heaven on February 26, 2023, while in her home as she had desired. She was born in Elba, Alabama in 1932. She worked several years for the Brazosport Independent School District as the Secretary of the Athletic Department.
Martha Sue is survived by her daughter, Karen and husband, James Gillenwaters, of Lake Jackson; and by her son, Alan and wife, Inda Williams, of Marble Falls; as well as three grandchildren, Tyler Williams (Devin), of Austin, Dustin Williams (Morgan), of Jasper, and Megan Johnson, of Angleton; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Lucas B. Williams; her mother, Sue Lee Helms; her father, Hobbie Helms; and her sisters, Dorothy Laney and Ann Harden.
Martha’s favorite time of the year was Christmas - which she celebrated all year long! Every room in her home had some form of Christmas decorations whether it be a nativity scene honoring the birth of Christ, a jolly colorful Santa ready to bless a child with a gift or anything in between!
In her later years, Martha spoke often of her relationship with God. She was embracing moving into the arms of her Father. We’re relishing the thought of her dancing on the streets of gold, where there is no more strife and laughing with her family members preceding her.
Martha’s children and grandchildren held a private celebration of life on March 3, 2023. Her graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Brundidge, Alabama, as she requested, at a date yet to be determined.
The Dow Chemical Co has an opening in Lake Jackson, TX for Sr Research Specialist: Address prblms of tchncl cmplxty, propose innvtve solutns, & dvlp state-of-art tech. PhD rqd. Telecom may be permit. When not telecom, must report to wrkste. To apply email resume to FUSJOBS@dow.com & ref job # 5181326. EOE
Commented