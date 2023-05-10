Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
It is with heavy hearts we announce that Mary Ann Jouett, age 86 passed on May 4, 2023. A celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Lakewood Funeral Chapel with Ricky Leribeus officiating. The family will receive friends for the viewing starting at 10:30 a.m. on the morning of May 11, 2023.
Mary Ann Jouett was born on July 2, 1936, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Claud and Emma George. Leslie (Bill) John Jouett and Mary Ann moved to Brazoria County and made Richwood, Texas, home for many years.
She was a hard working, dedicated lead checker at Kroger in Clute, Texas, and always greeted every single customer with a smile as they approached her register. Her and Bill would spend every evening sitting in their lawn chair in the driveway or yard waving to neighbors and enjoying their time together. She was energetic, gracious, faithful, strong headed, but humble and was referred to by many as “a jewel” and “the sweetest woman ever”.
Mary Ann is preceded in death by husband, Leslie (Bill) John Jouett, her daughter in law Della Jouett and grandson, Leslie Mark Jouett.
She is survived by three sons, Terry Ray, David Wayne and wife, Redjellie “Jellie” and Michael Len Jouett; three granddaughters, Jennifer Cappuccio and husband, Steve, Jamie Hairston and fiancé, Eric Sielski and Kathryn “KC” Jouett-Barnes; nine great-grandchildren, Jack and Luke Hairston, Evelyn Sielski, Grayson Barnes, Sabastian, Hunter, Penelope, Pe’a, Harlow and Declan Cappuccio.
Pallbearers will be Eric Sielski, Robert Freshour, James Homniok and Sam Chaney.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jack and Luke Hairston.
