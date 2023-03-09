Mary Ann Silbas was called home to heaven to be with the Lord on March 6, 2023.
Mary Ann was born on December 19, 1959 in Freeport, Texas. She was a lifelong resident of Freeport and a 1978 graduate of Brazosport High School, who went on to receive her Associate Degree of Nursing from Galveston College.
Mary Ann built a beautiful career in nursing with 40+ years spent between Brazosport Memorial Hospital and Brazosport ISD. She was a light to so many and the true definition of a servant – a strong, beautiful woman always caring for others.
She loved spending time with her family and friends, cheering on the Houston Astros and being involved in the Brazosport community.
Mary Ann is preceded into death by her parents, Benjamin and Constance Lara; sister, Rita Williams; and brother, Benjamin Lara.
She is survived by her loving husband, Fred Silbas; and children, Ana Silbas (Erick), Fred Silbas (Vanessa); and one grandchild on the way; sisters, Diane Lara-Monroy (Edward) and Becky Lara Bryant (Johnny);and sister-in-law, Betty Nunez (John); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.
There will be a visitation on Friday, March 10, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6:00 p.m. at Stroud Funeral Home in Clute, Texas. Funeral services will be held on March 11, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. - St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Freeport.
